Friday, September 8, 2023 – Former New Jersey Governor and current Republican party presidential candidate, Chris Christie says he is “concerned” about former President Donald Trump’s mental health after the ex-American commander-in-chief went on a brutal tirade against him.

Trump, 77, blasted Christie during a radio interview on Thursday, September 7, belittling his one-time friend as a “slob,” “sloppy,” and a “crazed lunatic.”

“It’s sad. He’s under a lot of stress and a lot of pressure, and saying these things makes me really concerned for his mental health,” Christie, 61, told Newsmax’s “The Balance”.

Since launching his campaign in June, Christie has positioned himself as a Trump hatee, persistently condemning the 2024 frontrunner’s character and qualifications for another term as commander in chief.

Trump and Christie were close in the early 2000s, during the latter’s time as US attorney for New Jersey but since Trump’s departure from the White House, Christie has constantly attacked Trump

“He’s a slob. I call him sloppy Chris. He left the governorship of New Jersey when an 8% approval rating. He couldn’t run for dog catcher,” Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Christie responded in his Newsmax interview, said;

“When he says stuff like that about somebody who supported him in 2016, prepared him for the debates with Hillary Clinton, supported him in 2020, and prepared him for the debates with Joe Biden — if I was so useless and dumb and deranged, how did all that stuff happen?”.

“I feel bad for Donald. I really do. “You know, he’s on there saying that I’m not very smart, that I’m very deranged.”

“Look, he didn’t think that Eric, in 2018 when he offered me White House chief of staff,” Christie said.”

He didn’t think that in 2016 when he made me chairman of his transition.”

Christie said Trump made him chair of the opioid commission and offered him Cabinet-level jobs as Homeland Security secretary and labor secretary. He also helped prep Trump for presidential debates in 2016 and 2020.

“If I was so useless and dumb and deranged, how did all that stuff happen?” Christie asked.

“It’s sad. He’s under a lot of stress and a lot of pressure, and saying these things makes me really concerned for his mental health.

Christie is polling in sixth place among the 2024 GOP nominees, while Trump has a significant 38.7 percentage point lead in the poll.

