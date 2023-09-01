Friday, September 1, 2023 – Kenyans who registered for WorldCoin and scanned their eyes for a few coins have all the reasons to be worried.

This is after Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha directed them to visit the nearest hospital should they develop abnormal conditions, as the government steps up investigations into the controversial tech firm.

Speaking before Members of Parliament investigating WorldCoin, Nakhumicha revealed that preliminary investigations indicate that the scanners exposed Kenyans to health risks.

She noted that there could be some users who were already experiencing the changes, adding that the government would be taking a keen interest in the health of those registered.

However, she indicated that they were yet to establish the specific health complications, noting that more reports would be released in the future.

According to government records, over 350,000 Kenyans had registered for the digital currency by the time the registration was stopped on August 2.

“As indicated by Hon Shakeel Shabir, there may be Kenyans out there already experiencing different complications or changes in their bodies after underdoing the scan.

“We would like to urge them to report to the nearest health facilities in order to undergo an in-depth examination,” she stated.

She added that those who were still in good condition needed to monitor their status as future health complications were not ruled out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST