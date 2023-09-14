Thursday, September 14, 2023 – A lawyer called Mo’ Ibrahim has said anyone who is not from a family whose wealth spans generations will regret it if they marry into old money.

He stated this on Monday, September 11, after a lady listed ‘old money’ as one of her requirements for a husband.

“If you’re not old money and you marry into old money, you’ll regret your existence. You think this is Gu Jun Pyo or Boys over Flowers?”