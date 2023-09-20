Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda was the talk of the town yesterday after he launched mud-floor mabati offices in Kisumu County.

This is after Kenyans trolled him for the mabati structure designated as the new office for the Assistant Chief in the Achego sub-location.

This comes even as Ojienda dumped Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and joined President William Ruto’s government on the pretext that he was looking for development.

The mabati structure has an earthen floor and a wooden door with a blue latch.

The ODM Senator turned rebel cut a green ribbon to signify the official launch of the office, much to the ire of Kenyans across the country, who used the development as a stick to beat him with.

“I always say, turn to the government because that is the only way you can bring development to your people,” the Senator said during the launch.

However, Kenyans termed it a joke and a mockery of Kenyan voters.

“I don’t know if the leaders we have do things intentionally to see Kenyans’ reactions, how can this be called an office? This country by all means needs to be serious,” one stated.

Further, a section of Kenyans accused the senator of misusing public funds and sparing peanuts to construct the low-budget shack and fronting it as an office.

“What a perfect insult to the community of intellect! I mean, when we’re busy launching our haciendas with basic degree certificates, a whole professor is launching a cowshed and calling it a national government office,” one remarked.

Others questioned why such officials were in government, mocking residents with mediocre projects.

“Is this the kind of development that he and his colleagues went to seek from State House?” one questioned.

Others questioned why the law professor saw it fit to commission a poor-quality structure despite knowing that his constituents and journalists were in attendance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.