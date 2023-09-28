Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Netizens have unmasked the identity of the man who was filmed assaulting his girlfriend at Tsavo Skywalk along Ngong Road.

His name is Raymond Ndunga, a lawyer by profession.

His girlfriend is also a successful corporate lady who works in insurance as a director.

A spot check on Raymond’s social media handles reveals that he has been spoiling her with all the nice things in life.

In one of the posts, he brags about doing shopping worth Ksh 42,000 for her.

Raymond and his girlfriend look like a perfect couple on social media but behind the scenes, their relationship is troubled and she should walk out before she loses her precious life.

It is alleged that he assaulted her over cheating allegations.

Watch the video of the altercation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.