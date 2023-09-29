Friday, September 29, 2023 – Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok has warned President William Ruto and his Cabinet Secretaries to stick to their mandate when they visit his county, failure to which he won’t take it lightly.

Speaking while launching road construction equipment, he accused Ruto’s administration of undermining his leadership with the frequent visits by the CSs to his county.

He alleged that some of the CS had a political agenda with their visits to the South Rift county and were keen on influencing succession politics in the area.

While he did not name the CSs, a number of Ruto’s Cabinet from the Rift Valley including Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Florence Bore (Labour), Simon Chelugui (Cooperatives) and Davis Chirchir (Energy) have been transversing the country. The CSs though come from different counties but influence local politics.

Notably, the governor’s comments came after Murkomen visited Isaac Ruto, Barchok’s political competitor in the 2022 polls. Labour CS Bore has also held a number of events in the county.

“When you are coming, you must inform me because I am the one with the keys to this area. We want to tell the President that it is too early for the CSs to begin succession politics,” he stated.

“I have no shame in saying that I do not want somebody to come here and undermine me. I am the governor of Bomet and was elected by the people.”

He has called on Ruto to rein on his CSs who are involving themselves in politics, noting that they are derailing his development agenda.

The governor insisted governors in the region would support Ruto in his agenda but maintained that they should not be intimidated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST