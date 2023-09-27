Wednesday September 27, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has claimed that governors in Kenya are facing a tougher time than ever before.

Taking to his account on X, Ledama said county bosses are facing economic problems while at the same time facing impeachment threats.

The second term ODM Senator also alleged that the national government is interfering with devolution.

“There has never been a tougher time to be a governor in Kenya than now. Governors must deal with all the problems confronting our economy, threats of impeachment, and national government interferences – clawing back on devolution poleni Sana,” he stated.

On Saturday, Ledama proposed that the constitution be amended to allow governors to go home with their deputy governors and the entire government in the event of impeachment.

He noted that the amendment would tame deputy governors, who he said were becoming mischievous.

“It is time to amend the Law and the Constitution of Kenya so that, when a Governor is impeached, he should go home with his/her government as per article 179 of the constitution and a new team seeks the people’s mandate to govern! Deputy Governors are becoming mischievous,” said Ledama.

President William Ruto on Monday made it clear that devolution will remain in place during his administration.

The Head of State also said he will support counties to ensure they succeed under his tenure.

