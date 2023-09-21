Thursday, September 21, 2023 – Andre Onana has taken the blame for Manchester United’s defeat to Bayern Munich after his display in the seven-goal spectacular clash at the Allianz Arena.

United were on top against Bayern Munich when Onana’s error allowed an effort from Manchester City winger Leroy Sane to slip through his grasp into the net.

United’s new £47.2million goalkeeper has now leaked 14 goals in just six games since replacing David de Gea.

The Red Devil fell to a 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Speaking after the game, Onana said: It’s a difficult situation for me, I let the team down. It’s because of me we didn’t win this game.’

‘We started very well and after my mistake, we lost control of the game. I still have a lot to prove (to the fans). My start hasn’t been so good, not how I wanted.

‘They hadn’t created any chances, their first shot on target I made the mistake and the team went down. We fought until the end but I have to recognise that we didn’t win because of me.

‘But it’s the life of a goalkeeper and we have to move on. It’s a tough time and we have to be together and learn from our mistakes.’

After seeing his side suffer their fourth defeat in six games this season, manager Erik ten Hag insisted that Onana shouldn’t shoulder all of the blame.

‘In football, there will always be mistakes, so don’t make it bigger than it is,’ said Ten Hag.

‘Of course, he knows he has to stop the ball but the way Sane came through can’t be.

‘We have to support him on the pitch, not only in life, we have to help him.

It doesn’t only count for Andre, it counts for all the players. They have to understand they are in the same boat and they have to be on the same page to get results. ‘When you score three goals in Munich you have to take a point, and you have to look in the mirror because the goals were easy giveaways.’