Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – A victim of paedophile, Barry Bennell says he hopes the former football coach’s final 10 years were ‘as difficult as possible’.

Bennell, 69, died at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire on Saturday, September 16. He was serving a 34-year sentence for more than 50 child sex offences.

He worked as a football coach for Crewe Alexandra football club, and abused boys he’d coached in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

Bennell was jailed for 30 years in 2018 after being convicted of 50 child sex offences against 12 boys.

He was given another 4 years in 2020 after admitting nine more offences against two boys.

Bennell had cancer and previously had operations to remove tumours in 2004 and 2016.

He was thought to be in remission in 2020 and his cause of death is not yet known.

David Lean, who was abused by Bennell after meeting him has revealed his happiness upon hearing of his death.

He said: ‘It’s sort of happened in the way I wanted it to happen because I wanted him to go to prison for a period of time.

‘I just hope that last 10 years had been as difficult as possible.

‘I appreciate he’s got children – and ultimately my thoughts are with his children today – but my thoughts are also with the many survivors because of the pain he has put everybody through.’

The Offside Trust, set up by survivors of child sexual abuse in sport, including some ex-footballers abused by Bennell, said it was aware of the news of his death.

A spokesman said: ‘We are thinking of all the brave survivors, those who felt they could speak out, and those who still cannot.

‘We at the Offside Trust understand the issues this may trigger for survivors and are here for everyone should they need us. Please don’t suffer in silence.’