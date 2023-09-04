Monday, September 4, 2023 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has moved to set the record straight after he recognized William Ruto as duly elected President of Kenya.

In a statement yesterday after receiving public backlash, Kalonzo refuted claims that he had recognized Ruto as President.

He reiterated that his remarks, which he made in Taita Taveta County were misinterpreted

Kalonzo criticized media outlets for persistently ‘misinterpreting’ his comments regarding the legitimacy of President William Ruto’s election.

“As AZIMIO, we remain clear that the issues for discussion and negotiations as framed by both teams, include among others; A comprehensive audit of the 2022 presidential elections that in our view will finally settle the matter,” he explained.

The Wiper Party leader also gave an update on the ongoing bipartisan talks, maintaining that both political formations had demonstrated goodwill in the talks.

“We also encourage Kenyans to participate in this important process by sending their memoranda within the given timeline as recently advertised in the dailies,” he added.

The statement from Kalonzo came a few hours after Azimio principal Martha Karua refuted reports that Kalonzo had endorsed the legitimacy of President William Ruto’s election.

Speaking in Taita, Kalonzo remarked that President William Ruto had shown statesmanship by showing level-headedness in the bipartisan talks.

“I must congratulate the President because he has put his foot down and agreed on the dialogue to continue. Because of that, we continue to recognize him,” he had stated.

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga in January remarked that unless a forensic audit of the 2022 elections is done, he would not recognize Ruto as the validly elected President.

His position was adopted by the Azimio Coalition and is one of the key issues to be discussed by the National Dialogue Committee co-chaired by Kalonzo and National Assembly Majority Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

