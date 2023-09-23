Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned Mt. Kenya against following Raila Odinga’s Azimio in criticizing President William Ruto’s government for increasing fuel prices to a record high.

Speaking during the burial of Field Marshall Muthoni wa Kirima, Gachagua explained the recent fuel hike was a global issue and beyond the control of the Kenya Kwanza government.

However, he assured Kenyans that the government is working towards providing a lasting solution to the high cost of living.

“When other people talk about the cost of fuel, I beg that the Mount Kenya community should remain silent on this. This is a global issue,” he said.

“The prices of oil in the Gulf states have increased. We know about how the war in Ukraine has affected the global economy. Let’s be honest, that even if you did a survey across our neighbouring countries, we have the cheapest oil,” he added.

Eulogising Field Marshall, Gachagua noted that he had brought pride back to the name ‘MauMau’ that was previously feared and labelled as an illegal organisation.

“Let me say that this House of Gikuyu and Mumbi remains united as one. I cannot do it alone, only to where God can take me. In the next elections, we cannot be divided as a house. In 2022, 87 per cent went one way while 13 per cent went another way. Let us all agree to speak in one voice because united we stand and divided, we fall,” he noted.

“This community is unique, we talk differently but if our interests are threatened, we put our differences aside and speak as one.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST