Friday, September 15, 2023 – President William Ruto’s economic advisor David Ndii has delivered bad news for Kenyans regarding the fuel price increase, saying he doesn’t trust politicians and the Kenya Kwanza government.

While responding to inquiries from concerned Kenyans over a spike in fuel prices, Ndii reiterated that the current events are a culmination of a borrowing binge initiated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta which he had warned Kenyans about.

In his response, Ndii maintained that it was naive for Kenyans to expect the country’s fortunes to change ‘overnight’, following a change in government.

He boldly declared, “I don’t believe politicians, and I don’t trust government.”

Furthermore, Ndii questioned how Kenyans could expect economic recovery after years of continuous borrowing by the previous administration.

He challenged the notion that Kenya could accumulate debt for a decade and then miraculously solve the resulting problems through elections, likening it to a game of musical chairs.

“Are we sober? I told you two years ago Kenya was in receivership. Nothing has changed,” he remarked.

Ndii clarified that his intention was to fulfill his civic duty by informing Kenyans about the harsh realities they might face, suggesting that some government policies might not yield positive results.

“I’m not a politician, and I don’t peddle false hope. This journey may be painful, and success is not guaranteed. Even highly trained doctors from prestigious institutions like Oxford and Harvard lose patients,” Ndii emphasized.

His comments elicited mixed reactions, with some politicians allied to Raila Odinga’s Azimio praising his remarks.

“It’s difficult not to appreciate David Ndii. He’s revealing that Kenya Kwanza is a government of trial and error. It’s all guesswork. ‘Doctor’ Ruto appears clueless. Kenya is the patient in this scenario,” ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.