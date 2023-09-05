Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Controversial blogger Aoko Otieno has cleared the air on why she has suddenly lost a lot of weight.

A photo of Aoko looking emaciated went viral on social media and left netizens wondering whether she was sick.

Taking to her X account, Aoko confessed that she has become an alcoholic.

She can reportedly go for a week without eating.“

“And you know I drink on an empty stomach.

“That explains my weight loss. No gym. Just gin.

“If Phylis or Pam doesn’t force food down my throat, I can go an entire week without eating.

“You without sin, cast your stone,’’ she tweeted.

“I’ve never felt more useless.

“Despite the brilliance and connections, all I do is drink and smoke weed.

“Kwanza hii Best gin, nimekunywa from Wednesday, nonstop.

“Then I go on Tik Tok and talk shit.

“When I told the world I need help, mlinitusi,’’ she added.

Aoko, who accused former minority leader John Mbadi of taking advantage of her, has been airing her woes on social media and pleading for help as she battles depression.

