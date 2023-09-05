Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Controversial singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee has sparked reactions after she shared photos getting ratchet on stage in Sweden.

The mother of five unleashed some sexy dance moves to her fans while rocking a skimpy attire.

She further lashed out at her critics and reminded them that she is not a role model but a singer and an entertainer.

“This is Akothee the artist, the singer, the entertainer, and not your type of role model.

Akothee the artist has a different target market today.

Put your mouth where your money is. Sweden was fire,’’ she wrote and shared the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.