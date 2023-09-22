Friday, September 22, 2023 – Kisii Governor Simba Arati lashed out at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday over the latter’s pronouncement that leaders should exercise humility when addressing their constituents.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kisii County Aggregation and Industrial Park (CAIP), in Bomachoge, Kisii County, Arati rebuked the country’s second in command, claiming that he did not have the moral authority to do so.

He faulted Gachagua, claiming the Deputy President was behind the national government’s move to withdraw his security detail.

“He has said governors must behave to get police protection. I do not need police officers,” Arati stated.

“I am not going to behave anytime to please the Deputy President. I am going to do what these people have sent me to do.”

Arati’s security was reportedly withdrawn on July 18, at the height of the anti-government demonstrations organised by the Azimio coalition.

The Kisii governor revealed that as it stands, 5 governors do not have a security detail.

Arati was speaking in the presence of Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria who was admonished by Gachagua for dismissing Kenyans complaining about high fuel prices.

Calling out the DP, Arati referred to Gachagua’s infamous remarks where he was caught on record saying that the current government is run like a company, where shareholders are entitled to benefits ahead of everyone else.

“If it is shares, the Kisii region has shares through Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and other leaders,” Arati stated.

The Governor reiterated that by virtue of his national position, Gachagua should focus on uniting all Kenyans.

