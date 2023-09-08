Friday, September 8, 2023 – Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, also known as Jalang’o, has maintained that he is going nowhere.

This is after he was expelled from Raila Odinga’s ODM for pledging allegiance to President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration.

The legislator was among the five members who were kicked out for associating themselves with President William Ruto.

The others included Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

However, speaking during a radio show on Radio 47, Jalang’o said that he is still a member of ODM and will not be intimidated or threatened to leave his party.

He noted that he had not received official communication from his party boss, Raila Odinga, and hence would not leave the party.

“Who has kicked me out of the party? ODM belongs to Raila Odinga and if I have not received communication from him then it means I’m still in ODM,” he said.

“Let me tell you this, I will be the Lang’ata MP until 2027. Take this to the bank. There are no changes that will be done.”

According to Jalang’o, he was discussing with his lawyers to appeal the decision but was in no hurry.

