Friday, September 8, 2023 – In what is likely to be construed as applying double standards, Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is set to host Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at his Bondo Home just after the former Prime Minister expelled ODM politicians from the party for associating themselves with President William Ruto and his allies.

This was confirmed by Moses Kuria himself, who revealed that Raila will host him in Bondo, Siaya County next week to launch an industrial park in the region.

Speaking during the launch of an industrial park in Trans Nzoia County, Kuria said that the agreement came after the two held discussions, with the former Prime Minister agreeing to his request.

The CS expressed his intention to utilize the opportunity to educate the Opposition leader on matters pertaining to development.

“Recently, we were with Raila and I asked him if he can host me at his home area and he agreed.

“I might teach him a thing or two about development,” Kuria said.

Additionally, the CS revealed that the Kenya Kwanza government would serve all Kenyans equally, regardless of their voting patterns in the last elections.

The Cabinet Secretary added that in the coming week, he would also launch development projects in other counties including Homa Bay, Kisii, Kisumu, and Migori.

The former Gatundu South MP also explained that the government was keen on keeping its promise of creating job opportunities through the launch of industrial parks.

