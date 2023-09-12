Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – A man has been arrested by the police in Kapsokwony, Bungoma County, for murdering his wife’s suspected lover.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the suspect identified as Silas Menon Kinjo allegedly stabbed the victim Alex Kayecha (40) on 11 September, 2023.

Kayecha was found lying on his floor in a pool of blood with stab wounds.

He was later rushed to Mt. Elgon Sub-County Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead while undergoing treatment.

The statement read;

“It is suspected that the deceased succumbed to his wounds after he was stubbed by one Silas Menon Kinjo, (already arrested) on suspicion that he was having a love affair with his wife.”

Police recovered a kitchen knife and a blood-stained bed sheet at the scene.

The body is preserved at Dreamland Mission Mortuary awaiting an autopsy.