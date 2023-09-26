Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Hundreds of humans who identify as dogs gathered in a city centre in Germany to advocate for their rights.

Around 1,000 “trans-species” activists met up last week at the Berlin Potsdamer Platz railway station in the German capital.

The canine-identifying humans communicated by barking and howling at each other during their gathering.

The group said they do not identify as human beings and instead wish to be recognised as dogs.

The event was organized by a group called “Canine Beings.”

Video shared online shows dozens of the activists in elaborate dog costumes posing for a group photo.

Trans-species people are humans who claim they do not feel or identify as human beings, but instead as specific animals or mythological beings.

Watch the video below.