Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Veteran wrestler, Hulk Hogan, 70, has revealed his weight loss after he started abstaining from alcohol on New Year’s Eve.

“It changed everything,” Hogan told TMZ founder Harvey Levin and executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, revealed that his drinking would lead to munching on junk food and overeating.

He’s noticed remarkable changes when he cut alcohol and junk food and focused on his daily exercise.

“I wasn’t eating late at night — I wasn’t eating junk food anymore. I dropped like 40 pounds right away,” Hogan told the outlet.

The wrestler explained he knew he was due for a change after his drinking and binge eating began to take after noticing his joints would flare up.

The 12-time world champion said his health journey allowed him to have a better time keeping up with his 45-year-old fiancé Sky Daily.

Hogan shared that his alcohol obsession began during his 40-year span as a professional wrestler.

“We’d have beers before the matches. Beers after the matches. And we’d go to the hotel and all meet down at the bar. It was kinda like part of the whole wrestling genre,” the 70-year-old American icon said.

In a recent interview with “Muscle and Health,” Hogan shared that he doesn’t have an “addictive personality” and isn’t concerned with ever taking up binge drinking again.

He detailed the struggles he and many of his fellow wrestlers had outside the ring due to being prescribed painkillers for injuries which led to many becoming addicted.

“I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure 25 procedures, including ten to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements, and abdominal and shoulder surgeries.”

After nearly a year without drinking alcohol, Hogan said he’s not done with drinking for good, but if he does return, he’ll take it easier than he did in his younger days.

“I would never drink daily, you know, like I did when I was wrestling,” he added to TMZ.