Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Australian actor, Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee have announced the end of their marriage.

The couple who share two kids, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, have been married for 27 years.

After meeting in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli, they started dating. Deb, already an established actress, and Hugh, then an upstart actor fresh out of drama school, married less than a year later.

The couple on Friday, September 15 said in a statement: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The statement, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” concludes: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Their last red carpet appearance was at the Met Gala on May 1, and in July, they attended the men’s finals at Wimbledon.