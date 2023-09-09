Saturday, 9 September 2023 – Blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora has exposed how Sheila Ngugi, an employee of Equity Bank Ol-Karou Branch, killed her husband Joseph Mwai on 1st September.

Sheila did a cover-up after committing the heinous act.

Read his post below.

THIS EVENING, I have talked with a relative of Joseph Mwai about the circumstances surrounding his untimely death in the hands of his ‘on and off wife’ Sheila Ngugi, an employee of the Equity Bank Ol-Kalou branch.

Ngugi visited Sheila on the evening of 1st September, the two separated a while back when he lost his job as a Veterinary officer at a local cooperative society. However, he would visit her since Ngugi left all his household items with her when he moved out.

On the fateful evening, at around 8:00 pm, Sheila called Ngugi’s parents in Ndaragua and informed them that their son had taken kerosene in an alleged suicide attempt. His parents pleaded with her to take him to the nearest hospital since they were deep in Ndaragua, with a promise they would come in the morning.

Sheila however insisted that she couldn’t take him to hospital since she didn’t have the means. Note; JM Memorial Hospital is within and the couple were living within the town.

Besides, 8:00 pm was relatively early and she could have hailed a taxi or even a bodaboda. Those who have been to Ol-Kalou can map out the distance.

Concerned about their son, Ngugi’s parents called Sheila at around 10:00 p.m. enquiring if she had succeeded in rushing him to hospital. She assured them that he was ok and was in a sound asleep. Then at exactly 2:20 am, Sheila called them again and this time she broke the devastating news that Ngugi is dead. She proceeded to Ol-Kalou police station to report.

According to an OB entry No.03/02/2023, Sheila reported that Ngugi had taken poison in her house. With her was a small container that she alleged contained the said poison. Ngugi’s body was hurriedly moved to JM Memorial Mortuary by Administration Police Officers who were not on duty at the time.

Ordinarily, the scene of crime ought to have been secured by the scene of crime officers, relevant evidence collected including the pictures of how they found the body. We have since established that the police officers who moved the body are APs normally attached to Equity Bank Ol-Kalou branch and the mortuary inventory at JM Memorial reveals this.

The following morning, 2nd September, Sheila and her Aunt, whom I have since established to be a well-connected wheeler-dealer proceeded to draw an affidavit declaring that Sheila and Ngugi’s parents had no intention of and did not wish to have a post-mortem done. In the affidavit drawn and witnessed by Murigi Kamande & Associates Advocate, Sheila claims that she and his family had come to terms that Ngugi committed suicide by hanging.

This affidavit was drawn behind the back of Ngugi’s family. Interestingly, the OCS commanding Ol-Kalou police station received this affidavit and proceeded to give the ‘main suspect’ the burial permit in the absence of Ngugi’s parents or relatives. This he did despite the inconsistencies of Sheila’s account or alibi. The postmortem was however done today after Ngugi’s parents and friends smelled foul play and the deliberate coverup.

The postmortem report is not only shocking but it clearly shows Ngugi never committed suicide. According to the autopsy report, there were traces of the said poison in his body, however, the poison had not been absorbed into his bloodstream nor reached vital organs to cause death. In my understanding, someone staged all this. The poison got into Ngugi’s gut when he was long dead.

Besides, the report revealed that Ngugi had injuries all over his body. Lacerations on his hands, face, and back clearly show he died fighting for his life. During the postmortem, a mortuary attendant confirmed that when the body was brought in, the clothes of the deceased were full of poison and smelled strongly.

In my own assessment, people who commit suicide by taking poison will never miss their mouth, in fact, it’s one of the most courageous way of killing oneself. You can refer to the video of the lady who took poison as the DJ husband cheered her on. This further explains why the little poison detected in Ngugi’s body had not been absorbed into vital organs. It was a staged suicide.

Persons of interest in this case include; Sheila Ndegwa the main suspect. Sheila’s aunt for aiding murder cover-up, OCS Ol-Kalou Police Station for abuse of office and professional negligence, DCIO Ol-Kalou for failing to conduct comprehensive investigations, AP Commandant Ol-Kalou for availing his officers in covering up a crime and lastly Murigi Kamande and Associates Advocates for witnessing a falsified affidavit in a murder case.

Lastly, Sheila posted a WhatsApp status that she later deleted which read, “Ngugi deserved to rest!” Another day, another body, shoddy investigations and no justice.

