Thursday, September 28, 2023 – A notorious sim swap fraudster has been arrested by Thika-based detectives.

The swindler was arrested right in the act after presenting himself to a Safaricom shop for sim replacement services while using a forged ID waiting card and a police abstract form purportedly issued by Central Police Station-Nairobi.

Upon interrogation, Emmanuel Kiprono led detectives to a house in Zimmerman where a mobile phone used for sim registration, assorted sim replacement cards, forged police abstract forms and waiting cards bearing different names, an Mpesa till number application booklet, several ID cards among other items were recovered.

His arrest follows a similar one where his comrade in crime one Everline Alulu Kimani was arrested on September 19,2023 and arraigned.

She was also arrested after presenting herself to a Safaricom shop while seeking similar services as those of Kiprono and using forged documents with the sole intention of stealing from her victims mobile money wallets.

Paper writings bearing confidential customer information were recovered from her house in Komarock-Nairobi.

Kiprono and Alulu are believed to be a detachment of the infamous Mulot team who target individuals with large mobile money balances and once they take over the victims’ phone numbers, they are able drain off their accounts.

The DCI thanks the keen-eyed agile Safaricom attendants who alerted the police of the suspicious characters, and invites members of the public to partner with us in bringing crime to its knees. Meanwhile, manhunt for several accomplices who have since been named is ongoing.

