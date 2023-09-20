Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Hours after Philip Karanja and Kate Actress announced their split, Netizens have unearthed a video showing how he welcomed her in style at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA) after she landed in the country from South Africa.

Kate had been in South Africa to shoot a Netflix project and came back to the country in April this year.

Word has it that Philip later found out that she slept with film directors during her trip to South Africa, leading to their breakup.

“ They parted ways not long after the wife returned from the Netflix trip to Capetown, South Africa in April.

“The guy had noticed some odd behaviours from his wife whenever she went on these trips.

“There was a growing distance between them and growing suspicion,” a source revealed.

Watch the video.

