Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Three armed robbers were gunned down in Kisii last night and an AK 47 rifle recovered after hours of engaging a police operations group in running battles from Migori to Kisii where they had planned an attack.

Having got wind of the terror gang, Crime Research, and Intelligence Bureau detectives forensically analysed their modus operandi based on previously staged robberies, before embarking on their painstaking trail.

Armed with the loaded AK 47, a Rambo sword, and a machete, the gang had boarded a TVS motorcycle believed to be their transport means to targeted spots and to get away, oblivious of the ultimate justice that heeled close by.

But the ferocious mission was successfully aborted by the operation team, who trailed the trio for over 60km before catching up with them at the Corner Mbaya area of Kisii.

Having defied orders to surrender, the officers who have been deployed on a hell-bent mission to sanitize the streets of guns in the wrong hands opened fire, fatally injuring the three.

The AK47, a magazine loaded with 21 bullets, a Rambo dagger, a machete, and a TVS motorcycle Reg no. KMGH 656X were recovered.

One of the suspects was identified as 27-year-old Joseph Mwita from Kuria in Migori, with the other two approximately in their 30s pending identification at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.