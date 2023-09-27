Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – The prime suspect in the murder of slain Nairobi Hospital Finance Director Eric Maigo, has been arrested.

The suspect who detectives have established is a juvenile aged 16, was arrested at Olympic village in the sprawling Kibera slums last night, after sleuths received information regarding her whereabouts through the #FichuakwaDCI hotline number.

Immediately after her arrest, the teenager was whisked to DCI headquarters for interrogation before she was booked at Muthaiga police station.

She had been captured scaling perimeter walls in CCTV footage retrieved by crime scene detectives close to the scene of the murder, prompting detectives to launch a manhunt across the city.

Maigo’s lifeless body was found in a pool of blood on September 15, bearing 25 stab wounds. We are yet to establish the motive of the murder.

Meanwhile, we thank the member of the public who informed our officers of the suspect’s location, prompting her immediate arrest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.