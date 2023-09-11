Monday, September 11, 2023 – Below is a post by blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora narrating how a businessman was murdered after a night out with friends and business associates and the crime scene staged.

FOLKS, if I were to document each and every story that I have come across from distressed Kenyans who have lost their loved ones, we would mourn and cry every day.

For example, I have a pending case of person X who was found dead in his car after an outing with his friends and business associates.

The scene of the crime to me looked staged. Blue pill, half a bottle of whisky, his trousers were down, condoms on his meat, but he was still in the driver’s seat.

However, it was notable that part of his trousers (right leg) was caught by the car door. You don’t have to be a detective to smell foul play.

When we conducted an autopsy, it turned out the subject died from blunt object trauma on the left side of the head and strangulation.

His phone up to date is on and off and can be traced to a town that has become a criminal enterprise. Since the matter came up, the investigating officer has never picked up phones from the family.

I am saying this for you people to understand why it’s important to conduct a post-mortem. Had this family believed the staged scene and assumed their kin met Mchele Babes, they would have let loose another serial killer.

As for now, I doubt they will ever get to know what happened to their kin, but it’s clear someone did set up the scene of crime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.