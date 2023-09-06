Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has suffered a severe blow in its bid to fight graft in the country.

This is after the court ordered it to return former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s belongings which were confiscated during their raid on his home.

In an application filed in the Anti-Corruption Court, the former Governor said EACC detectives went away with his documents, computers, mobile phones, and Sh2 million cash that was found at his residence.

The governor argues that the search order issued for the raid did not permit the officers to carry away the items.

“The search orders did not authorize the officers to seize and carry any Mobile phones and computers belonging to other persons who are not parties to the proceedings,” Oparanya told the anti-corruption case.

He accused the detectives of trespassing their mandate and sought a court injunction to have some of the items released.

Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyuki directed the prosecution and Oparanya’s lawyers to sit and agree on the documents relevant to the case and those not relevant released.

Oparanya was arrested alongside his wives in relation to embezzlement of Sh1.3 billion during his tenure as the county governor.

The governor has, however, denied involvement in graft and said he was being targeted because of his association with the ODM leader Raila Odinga.

