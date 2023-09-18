Monday, September 18, 2023 – A disgruntled woman has taken to social media to call out Merceline Ojwang, a staff at One Acre Fund, for having an affair with her husband.

She claims that although Merceline is married, she has been eyeing her husband and draining him financially.

She is currently not on good terms with her husband after she found out that he recently sent Ksh 50,000 to Merceline.

She reached out to a popular blogger to send a message to her husband’s alleged sidechick, as she tries to salvage her marriage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.