Monday, September 18, 2023 – Controversial Kikuyu musician Muigai Wa Njoroge has been accused of misleading Karanja Wa Mwangi by introducing him to the ‘Gwata Ndai’ cult, where he is a senior member.

Karanja used to be a pastor before Muigai reportedly recruited him into the cult.

He ditched the church and burned down all Christian materials after he started following the Muigai-led cult.

His wife is said to have fled to the US after he forced her to get circumcised.

He has also turned into an alcoholic and has been sleeping around with women, besides conning people seeking to undergo rituals.

Below is a post by a social media user who knows him well.

