Monday, September 25, 2023 – National Assembly Majority whip, who is also South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, has warned President William Ruto’s allies to stop using the phrase ‘shareholders’ which was introduced by Deputy President Riagthi Gachagua to depict those who supported the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking in Kakamega yesterday where he had joined leaders in a fundraising activity, Osoro said it is time to serve Kenyans equally as they are all taxpayers.

He was responding to Juja MP George Koimburi who had apparently spoken earlier during which he made reference to shareholders remark.

“Nimesikia mweshimiwa Mwenzangu Koimburi ukizungumza hapa. Nimesikia ukisema maneno ya shares. Hii Kitu ya shares sasa muache. Wakenya wote sasa tuko ndani ya Serikali,” Osoro said.

“Maneno ya kusema hii sehemu unajua shares ooh sijui nini. Wakenya wote sasa hivi tuko ndani ya shares. Na sisi wote tunataka kuhusishwa katika kazi ya maendeleo. Mweshimiwa wa hapa akienda kuomba maendeleo kwa serikali anaomba kama mkenya. Wakati wa honeymoon imeisha.”

The MP went on to urge his fellow legislators in the Kenya Kwanza coalition to serve Kenyans equally saying it is time to deliver on the campaign pledges.

He said the time to show off and boast of winning the election is over as residents want to hear what the government has for them.

“One year imeisha maneno ya sisi kukuja hapa tusimame kama viongozi wa Kenya Kwanza na kuanza kujipiga vifua tulishinda wale imeisha sasa. Wananchi wanataka kupata barabara, stima, umoja na mashule zijengwe.”

“Ukisimama ambia watu vile tumepanga. Maneno ya shares kaa nayo. Sisi wote tunajua tunalipa tax na tunajua tuko ndani ya serikali,” he added.

