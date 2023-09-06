Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntuntu has fired back at Azimio Leader Raila Odinga after he attacked him while visiting Narok County on Sunday last week.

In a statement, Ntuntu asked Raila to respect him, saying the opposition leader is the age mate of his father.

“Dear Raila Odinga, Heshima ni pande mbili. Wacha matusi. Wewe ni Mzee rika ya Baba yangu, unanitusi Kwa nini?” he posed.

The Narok Governor went on to say he will not respect the former Prime Minister if he does not reciprocate the respect.

“Hii maneno yako ya kuja kutukana Governor hatuwezi kubali.

“Wewe ni baba yangu lakini heshima ni pande mbili sasa wewe vile umekosa hata sisi watoto wako tutakosa heshima,” Ntuntu stated.

He further accused the Azimio leader of coming empty-handed while visiting Narok on Sunday, adding that the Maasai community will not allow him to dupe them.

“Juzi ulikuja hakuna kitu ulileta, William atarudi mwezi inakuja kuzindua industry sasa wewe ukikuja kupiga kelele na kurudi bure, hata sadaka huezi tolea watoto wa Maasai, sasa tumechanuka hii maneno yako kila mtu amejua ni ya uongo,” the Narok Governor added.

Ntuntu’s remarks come after Raila accused him of frustrating opposition parties in Narok County.

“Huyo gavana yenu eti anasema ati watu wa ODM wataenda wapi. Waende wapi? Yeye anajua siku ODM ilitengenezwa?” Raila posed.

Raila also claimed that Governor Ntuntu is using his position to rubber stamp his election that had been contested in court.

“Kama yeye anajiamini sii atoke ofisini turudi kwa debe, sisi tutamshinda” Raila added.

