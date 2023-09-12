Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – A secondary school teacher committed suicide by hanging himself in the school compound.

Mr. Billy Ojwang of Kakrao Mixed Day and Boarding in Migori County is said to have taken his own life on Saturday night.

According to preliminary investigations, the youthful teacher has been having endless domestic disputes with his wife, forcing him to spend some nights in his friend’s house at Kakrao shopping center.

Before he committed suicide, he had turned into an alcoholic.

On the fateful night that he took his own life, Billy came back to school in the middle of the night and headed to the office, where he took a rope and hanged himself in the school compound.

He left a suicide note blaming his wife for his woes.

The body was first identified by a student.

The student then alerted the watchman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.