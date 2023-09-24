Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has revealed the reason why Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders are always attacking Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua instead of President William Ruto who is the head of the government.

In a column in one of the local dailies on Saturday, Mwaura stated that Azimio leaders have realised that Gachagua is a threat to their political survival and that is the reason they are constantly attacking him.

According to Mwaura, Gachagua’s straightforward nature has unsettled the Azimio wing, who initially believed they could manipulate the Kenya Kwanza regime to their advantage.

Gachagua fearlessly expresses his opinions without sugarcoating them.

“Many Azimio supporters have chosen to concentrate their efforts on the deputy president because they perceive him as a threat to their agenda against the Kenya Kwanza administration,” Mwaura stated.

Gachagua has become the go-to person in politics, unafraid to speak his mind and always honest. During the anti-government demonstrations, he was the one the protestors feared the most because he never minced his words.”

“He boldly declared that the security of all leaders would be withdrawn for three months until the Azimio side demonstrated their commitment to obeying the law. And it worked,” he added.

