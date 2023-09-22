Friday, September 22, 2023 – Nominated United Democratic Alliance (UDA) senator, Gloria Orwoba is suspended from the Senate until February next year over unsubstantiated claims of sexual harassment.

On Wednesday, the House adopted the Powers and Privileges Committee report tabled on August 10 which recommended Orwoba’s suspension for failing to appear before it to substantiate claims she made against her colleagues on corruption and sexual harassment.

Gloria Orwoba is accused of saying that Clerk of the Senate, Jeremiah Nyegenye, wanted to sleep with her but she blatantly refused.

She was also accused of making allegations of favouritism and discrimination on the Senate Whatsapp group and during a press conference as well as unsubstantiated reports of corruption in the Senate.

Nyegenye, who is yet to retire despite his advanced age, has threatened to sue Orwoba for saying he wanted to taste her ‘bearded clam’.

Through his lawyers, Nyegenye wants the lawmaker to retract her statements published on social media, and issue an apology by Friday, 5 p.m.

