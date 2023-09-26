Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged over how a United Democratic Alliance(UDA) governor hasn’t traveled abroad since he was elected governor in August last year.

Since his election, Murang’a County Governor, Irungu Kang’ata, relocated to his native county of Murang’a and has done a commendable job compared to his predecessor Mwangi Wa Iria.

A recent survey ranked Kang’ata as one of the best-performing governors and this can be attested to how he has transformed Muranga Level 5 Hospital from a rat hole to a modern and working hospital.

Kang’ata has also improved healthcare in some sections of Murang’a like Maragua, Gatanga, Kandara, Kigumo, Kiharu, and Mathioya constituencies.

Educationwise, Kang’ata who has a Ph.D. in law, has also made a major milestone in education and also opened more ECD centers across the county.

“The governor is always here when we need them. He is not like other governors who are always in Nairobi looting public money and others going abroad with their girlfriends,” said Agnes Wanjiku, a Mukuyu resident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST