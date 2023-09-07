Thursday, September 7, 2023 – The Orange Democratic Movement‘s National Executive Council (NEC) on Wednesday resolved to expel five lawmakers for refusing to toe the party line.

The five lawmakers are Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Suba South’s Caroli Omondi, Lang’ata’s Phelix Jalang’o, Bondo’s Gideon Ochanda, and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

The expulsion of Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o from the ODM party could set the stage for a major political showdown in the constituency that was once represented by the former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

If all goes according to ODM plans, Jalang’o will automatically lose his MP seat, paving the way for a by-election.

Considering that Lang’ata is where Raila launched his own political career, the by-election in the constituency will be significant to the former Prime Minister who will not leave anything to chance.

Having learned the hard way from the Jalang’o experiment, ODM will not gamble when it comes to the Lang’ata MP seat. Loyalty will be key in their next choice of the man to represent the constituency.

This will leave Dr. Oburu Odinga’s son Oburu Jaoko with a better opportunity to fly the ODM party ticket in case of a by-election.

But it will not be a walk in the park for Raila’s nephew considering Jalang’o’s apparent huge following on the ground.

The Kenyan DAILY POST