Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – East Africa Community (EAC) Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has been ranked the worst-performing CS with a 0.1% rating, according to a report by research firm Infotrak.

The report, released on Tuesday, evaluated the performance of CSs during their first ten months in office, classifying those with scores below 1% as the worst performers.

Zachary Njeru (Lands) and Florence Bore (Labour) were ranked slightly better than Miano with a 0.2% rating.

Energy CS Davis Chirchir and his Cooperatives counterpart, Simon Chelugui, both scored 0.3%.

Njuguna Ndung’u (Treasury) and Salim Mvurya (Mining) tied at 0.4%, while Soipan Tuya (Environment), Aisha Jumwa (Public Service) and Peninah Malonza (Tourism) both scored 1%.

In contrast, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki was ranked as the best-performing CS with 33%, followed by Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at 13%.

Susan Nakhumicha (Health) was ranked third with 8%, while Kipchumba Murkomen and Mithika Linturi scored 6% each.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba garnered 4%, while the ICT sector (Eliud Owalo) and Foreign Affairs (Alfred Mutua) each received 3% rating.

