Saturday, September 30, 2023 – The latest survey from Politrack Africa has revealed the top ten best-performing MPs and Senators with the highest approval rating in Kenya in 2023.

In the survey released yesterday, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi was ranked as the best-performing lawmaker with an approval rating of 82.6 percent, followed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro with 78.6 percent and Mavoko MP Patrick Makau in third place with 78.5 percent.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa tied for fourth place with 78.3 percent support, followed by Nabii Nabwera and Irene Njoki who also tied for fifth place with 77.8 percent support.

Keiyo South MP Gideon Kimayu came sixth, followed by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and Mosop MP Abhraham Kirwa, both in seventh place.

Gatanga MP Edward Muriu and Wajir South MP Mohammed Adow tied for eighth place with 76.5 percent support, followed by Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku in ninth place with 75.9 percent support.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah and Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo tied for tenth place with a rating of 75.7 percent.

On the other hand, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua was the best-performing senator with a rating of 73.2 percent, followed by Kathuri Murungi of Meru with 72.8 percent and Nyandarua Senator John Methu with 71.1 percent.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khwalalwe came fourth with 70.9 percent, while Moses Kanjwang of Homa Bay and Aaoron Cheruiyot of Kericho came fifth and sixth with 68.2 percent and 68.0 percent respectively.

Kimabu Senator Karungo Thang’wa came seventh with 67.5 percent, followed by Ali Roba of Mandera with 67.3 percent and Edwin Sifuna of Nairobi with 66.4 percent.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina rounded off the top ten senators with an approval rating of 66.0 percent.

