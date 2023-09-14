Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Renowned political columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has reacted after Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria exchanged ugly words with Citizen TV anchor Sam Gituku on Wednesday.

The ugly debate started when Gituku presented an approximate cost of cooking oil in the country as of September 13, 2023, being Sh.340 per liter, down from Sh.450 on the same date last year.

The CS, however, took issue with the figure, claiming that measures put in place by the Kenya Kwanza government had brought it down by a lot lower than the said projection.

“I wish your figures were factual. You pride yourself that your TV is the most watched in the country, so don’t forget that somebody is watching you from a supermarket, so be careful,” he said.

“Cooking oil is much lower than what you project there, and Kenyans know that. You’ve said correctly that the price has come down, but it’s not even to the level you have said. It is by 50% since we came to government.”

When tasked by Gituku to present his own figure to rival the Sh.340 he had presented, CS Kuria went ahead to claim he had it on good authority that the price of cooking oil was at least Ksh.100 lower than the decorated journalist’s approximation.

Reacting to the debate, Makau Mutua who is also Azimio One Kenya Alliance spokesperson, said he saw the ugly debate and thanked Sam Gituku for exposing Moses Kuria’s lies.

“I saw the PAINFUL exchange between my friend @HonMoses_Kuriaand @SamGitukuon @citizentvkenya on the cost of cooking oil. Mr Kuria alijikaanga na mafuta take.

“I think citizens should quarter and draw him in the public square. Time for the whip!!,” Makau wrote on his X page.

