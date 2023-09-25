Monday, September 25, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai has revealed the name of Azimio One Kenya Alliance politician who is a mole of President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In a tweet on Sunday, Alai claimed former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni is Ruto’s mole in Azimio and he was assigned the job of ensuring Azimio splits.

Alai said he has been observing Kioni for the longest time now and he has concluded that he works closely with Gachagua.

“Kioni and Gachagua speak the same language. I said that Kioni is playing Gachagua’s script and spying for Gachagua,” Alai alleged.

Alai’s sentiments came hours after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua also called for the resignation of Kioni from Azimio’s technical committee dealing with the ongoing bipartisan talks between the opposition and the government at the Bomas of Kenya.

“My good friend Hon Kioni should with immediate effect resign ahead of the Azimio technical team at the Bomas talks,” he said.

“He’s repeatedly said the talks are a ‘waste of time’. He must resign unless he is a hypocrite. How can one lead a team in talks he doesn’t believe in?” Mutua said.

