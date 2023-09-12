Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – President William Ruto has sent a message to the five ODM lawmakers who were expelled from the party by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for reportedly meeting the Head of State.

Last week, the ODM National Executive Council (NEC) met and resolved to expel the five MPs from the party for meeting Ruto.

The five lawmakers who have been expelled from ODM for meeting Ruto are; Langata MP Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, Caroli Omondi (Suba South) Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), and Kisumu senator Prof Tom Ojienda.

However, speaking on Monday, Ruto asked the MPs not to worry about the turn of events, saying he also had run-ins with ODM’s disciplinary committee, saying the tussle catapulted him into greater political heights.

“I was the deputy party leader of ODM and was actually handed the same letter.

“Whenever you receive such letters from ODM, just know that things are now starting to align for you.

“So Elisha, do not worry. The only way to succeed in politics is by getting a letter from ODM,” Ruto said.

Ruto said ODM even took him to court, and the case lasted for five years.

“They wanted to throw me out of the party. We were in court for five years, then I became deputy president. You will come so that I can tell you how we can plan this,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST