Friday, September 15, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi has joined Kenyans in condemning the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government for increasing the prices of fuel to a record high.

On Thursday, the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced the cost of Super Petrol as Sh211.64, Diesel to Sh200.99, and Kerosene to Sh202.61 per litre in Nairobi.

“The maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol increases by Sh16.96, Diesel increases by Sh21.32 per litre & Kerosene increases by Sh33.13 per litre,” EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo announced.

EPRA explained that the cost increased due to the spike in the total landed cost of petroleum products.

Reacting to the shock increase, Ngunyi asked Ruto to explain why the government increased the price of kerosene by sh 33 per cent and diesel by 20 per cent, yet these products are usually consumed by low-cadre Kenyans and hustlers.

“Dear Ruto: Your ECONOMICS is bad for POLITICS. How does EPRA increase Kerosene PRICES by 33%? And Diesel by 20%? The POOR use Kerosene to COOK and Matatus uses DIESIEL to MOVE. The poor are HURTING and all headlines this week are about more TAXES. Do NOT lose the PLOT My Fren,” Ngunyi wrote on his X page on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST