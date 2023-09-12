Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Renowned lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has slammed Chief Justice Martha Koome after she said no Kenyan has a right to attack the Judiciary and its officers.

On Monday, Koome issued a fiat and said no Kenyan should criticise or attack the court, however negative the rulings are made.

However, commenting on social media on Tuesday, Miguna who is an Osgoode-trained barrister, said Koome is leading the country in the wrong direction in this 21st century.

“I understand that Chief Justice, CJ Martha Koome and her fellow justices, have issued a FIAT that no Kenyan can poke jokes at, lampoon, criticize, critique, satirize, or attack the Court”

“Let me remind Koome that the last time a Kenyan tried that and failed was when Charles Njonjo declared in 1982 that it was a treasonable offense for Kenyans to “imagine, dream, encompass, or have nightmares about the death of President Daniel arap Moi,” Miguna wrote on his social media page.

Last week, President William Ruto attacked some Judges in the country, accusing them of being accomplices of corruption and accused them of issuing nonsensical orders that are hampering the ongoing war against graft.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.