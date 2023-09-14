Thursday, September 9, 2023 – Former Mombasa County Governor, Hassan Joho, has issued a brief statement after he met former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed.

Since the day Raila Odinga was annihilated by President William Ruto in the hotly contested 2022 presidential election, Joho went on a sabbatical and has been missing in various Azimio One Kenya Alliance public functions.

However, on Wednesday, Joho, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader, was spotted having tea with Raila and Junet at an unspecified hotel.

“It’s always great to catch up with our Boss the Rt. Hon @RailaOdinga. @JunetMohamed @makaumutua,” Joho stated on his X page.

The meeting between the three leaders came a week after the former Premier who is the ODM party leader, expelled five lawmakers for associating with President William Ruto.

The five legislators who were expelled from the party are Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, Caroli Omondi (Suba South) Gideon Ochanda( Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo ( Gem), and Kisumu Senator Prof Tom Ojienda.

