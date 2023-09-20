Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Dr. Roselyn Akombe has spoken after the sacking of Ezra Chiloba as the Director General of Communications Authority of Kenya (CA)

Chiloba was sacked after a meeting of the CA board chaired by renowned wheeler dealer Mary Wangui.

Reacting to Chiloba’s suspension, Akombe shared a cryptic message that left Kenyans wondering what she was alluding to.

“The tears and pain of a mother, a widow, and orphans are never in vain,” Akombe wrote on her X page.

Akombe’s tweet attracted mixed reactions from Kenyans, as the majority said she was alluding to the gruesome murder of former IEBC official Chris Msando.

Kenyans questioned why Akombe usually uses cryptic messages while referring to the killers of Msando.

Akombe is on record saying Msando was led to his killers by Chiloba who was then the IEBC Chief Executive Officer.

Msando, who was ICT Manager was killed a week before the 2017 Presidential election.

