Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has sent a message to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he expelled five Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party lawmakers for reportedly working with President William Ruto.

Speaking in Migori County on Wednesday, Murkomen said working with the ODM MPs will help to solve issues in their constituencies that are under his ministry.

“Tell Raila, I have said as his son, because I want to be with you and address the issues related to my ministry, Let him allow these MPs so that we can work together.

“It’s part of goodwill so that when I come to meet with the governors, senators, and members of parliament from the region, they will know that we have met with the government,” said Murkomen

The CS’s remark came a week after the ODM National Executive Committee expelled MPs; Phelix Odiwuor (Lang’ata), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

The five were accused of ‘going to bed’ with Ruto without Raila Odinga’s permission.

