Saturday, September 9, 2023 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has released a report revealing the most corrupt counties in Kenya.

According to the report presented to the Senate’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), Marsabit County leads with 90 cases, followed by Samburu with 87, Wajir with 32, and Mandera with 22.

Marsabit Senator Mohamed Chute, in particular, asked to know how many cases the commission had recommended to the Director of Public Prosecutions in response to reports of corruption allegations in the four counties.

The commission responded by stating that the cases are part of 231 graft-related investigations in which they are attempting to arrest and prosecute people in the four counties.

“The Commission has prioritised 67 high impact cases which have been completed or are at various advanced stages of the investigation,” the report read in part.

A lot of the instances, according to EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak, involve inquiries into the inflation of tenders for the acquisition of items such as tractors and cars.

EACC also highlighted a few successes in the counties, notably the ongoing prosecution of former Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal.

“Allegations of embezzlement of public funds by officials of the county government of Wajir amounting to Ksh26.1 million has been finalised in court and the accused convicted.

“There is also an inquiry into allegations of irregular recruitment to fill 23 positions by the Samburu County Assembly as well as claims of misappropriation of public funds by the county government in the purchase of survey equipment at an inflated cost of Ksh9.6 million,” Said the EACC CEO.

