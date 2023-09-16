Saturday, September 16, 2023 – A survey conducted by Insight Strategists Solutions Africa in conjunction with City Hub Company Limited has revealed the best-performing governors in the country.

The country has 47 governors and according to the survey, Embu County Governor Cecily Mbarire is the best-performing governor followed by her Muranga counterpart Irungu Kang’ata and Homa Bay county governor, Gladys Wanga.

The survey was conducted by respondents on a scale of 1-5 based on their perception of the performance of respective Governors in regard to all devolved functions, including agriculture, water, health, fiscal management, etc.

The worst performing governor is Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, followed by Machakos County Governor, Wavinya Ndeti, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Mbii.

Sakaja is ranked the worst because of corruption in city hall and allowing hawkers to camp in Nairobi CBD and make the Capital look like a sewage hole.

Orengo is ranked worst because he is always drunk and Siaya County headquarters is a brothel of corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.