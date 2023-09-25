Monday, September 25, 2023 – Kilifi Women Rep Getrude Mbeyu has condoled the family of Sammy Ambari alias Mtumishi, a former radio presenter at Pwani FM, who took his own life.

Getrude shared emotional photos after visiting the deceased’s family and expressed her sincere feelings of empathy and support for them.

Ambari’s mother has been deeply affected by her son’s demise.

She was pictured weeping as the woman rep tried to comfort her.

According to the deceased’s close friends, he showed no signs of depression or illness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.